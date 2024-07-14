Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.43.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.48. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $233.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 30,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 272,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.