Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Bank of America

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.