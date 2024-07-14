Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARQT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 2,053,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,859. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on ARQT
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.