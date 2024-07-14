Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 2,053,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,859. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

