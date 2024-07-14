Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ARTW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 4,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

