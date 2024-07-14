Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in June

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.
About Ashtead Group
