Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in June

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.