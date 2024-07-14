Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,253,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. The company had a trading volume of 300,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.22 and a twelve month high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

