Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

