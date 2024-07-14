Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Astronics Trading Down 2.2 %

ATRO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 121,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,235. Astronics has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

