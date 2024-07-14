ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in June

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ASX Trading Up 2.4 %
ASX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.
About ASX
