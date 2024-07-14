ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in June

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASX Trading Up 2.4 %

ASX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.