AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 418.5 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance

SNCAF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. 7,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

