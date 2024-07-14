AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 418.5 days.
AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance
SNCAF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. 7,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
