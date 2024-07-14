AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

AZO opened at $2,920.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,872.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,880.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.