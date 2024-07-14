Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $25.81

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $25.81 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.18 billion and approximately $252.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,834,079 coins and its circulating supply is 394,487,709 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.