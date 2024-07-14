Avalon Trust Co Acquires 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.77. 4,019,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.12. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

