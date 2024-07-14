Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $858.93 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $858.93 million and approximately $25.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.81 or 0.00009267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,738.03 or 1.00077185 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,845,662 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,817,865.71418455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.61591626 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $23,142,251.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

