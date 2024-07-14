Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $840.71 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $840.71 million and $24.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.69 or 0.00009347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.73 or 1.00209847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00067576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,841,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

