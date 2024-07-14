Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AXTLF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Axtel has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Axtel Company Profile
