AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZZ Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AZZ by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 475,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

