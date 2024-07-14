B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $18.39 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.