B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $18.39 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

