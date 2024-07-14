B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.63%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $726,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

