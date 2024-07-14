Baird R W Downgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Hold

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 174.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 189.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 25.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

