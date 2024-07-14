Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $20.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

BSAC opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $7,991,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

