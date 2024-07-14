Bank of America Cuts Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $97.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.60.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.