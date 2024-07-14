Bank of America Downgrades Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $480.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $505.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.57.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $440.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

