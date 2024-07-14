Bank of America Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $81.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AIG opened at $77.14 on Thursday. American International Group has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

