Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 60.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

