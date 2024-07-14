Barclays Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$40.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$41.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.