Barclays Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $215.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.00.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.93. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $502,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

