Barclays Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $31.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

ALKT opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

