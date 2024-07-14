Barclays Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $30.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.69.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of -481.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

