Barclays Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $93.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Fortive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

