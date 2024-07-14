Barclays Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $951.83 million, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

