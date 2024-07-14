Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Barco stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading on Friday. Barco has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.
Barco Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.