BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.82. 37,109,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.15 and its 200-day moving average is $442.80. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

