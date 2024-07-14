BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $174.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,827 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.85.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

