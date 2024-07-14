BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.