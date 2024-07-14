BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 388,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

