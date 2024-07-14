Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,102 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

