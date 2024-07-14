Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 620.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $151.76 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $162.19.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
