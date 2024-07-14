Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 620.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $151.76 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $162.19.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.