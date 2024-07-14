Beldex Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $308.99 million and $1.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.40 or 0.05354458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00043632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,902,133 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,202,133 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.