Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.43.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
