Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $294,847.83 and $370,320.33 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

