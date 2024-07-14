Berenberg Bank Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,000

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.90) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,353.75 ($30.15).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,288 ($29.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,292.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,336.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,007.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.68).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

