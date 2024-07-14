Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.87.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Best Buy stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,004,129 shares of company stock worth $166,398,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,522,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

