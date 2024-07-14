Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIG. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE:BIG opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,059 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

