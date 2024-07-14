Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.7 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Big Yellow Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 2,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

See Also

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

