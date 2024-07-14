BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioCardia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 34,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. BioCardia has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $41.55.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

