Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bionomics Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of BNOX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 154,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,624. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Bionomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.