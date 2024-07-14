Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $59,972.02

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,182.67 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $59,972.02 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.00612338 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00040774 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067835 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,720,293 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
