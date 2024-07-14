Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $59,972.02

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,182.67 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $59,972.02 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.00612338 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,720,293 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

