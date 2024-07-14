Bittensor (TAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.88 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $36.88 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $261.26 or 0.00435341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,074,378 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,071,434. The last known price of Bittensor is 259.41631352 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $36,530,205.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

