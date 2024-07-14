BlackCardCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.99 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00008963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,982 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 5.91075333 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,424,894.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

